Setanta Sports journalist and commentator Viacheslav Kobrzhitskyi killed in fighting in Donetsk region. PHOTO

A Ukrainian journalist and commentator for Setanta Sports TV channel, Viacheslav Kobrzhitskyi, was killed in the fighting in Donetsk region.

This was reported by his colleague Vitalii Volochai in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Kobrzhitskyi joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the outbreak of full-scale war. He left a message in one of his journalist colleagues' chats: "Don't be sad without me." Volochai noted: "Heroes do not die."

Since 2020, Viacheslav had been one of the main voices of Formula 1 broadcasts in Ukraine. He also provided commentary for virtual Grand Prix events, the Formula E World Championship, and sim racing competitions, including the KMAMK stages in the TCR class.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian soldier and sports journalist Volodymyr Kotsur was killed in the war against Russia. He was 53 years old.

