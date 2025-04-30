Journalists from France and Netherlands are currently in Mariupol - Andriuschenko

Journalists from two European countries are in occupied Mariupol.

This was stated by the head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation, former adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Right now, there are more journalists (?) from the Netherlands and France in Mariupol. I wonder how they got there and what our partners think about it? Even though they seem to be not outright propaganda escorts... And it would be interesting to know what the SSU thinks," Andriushchenko wrote.

Earlier, the German TV channel ZDF filmed a report from occupied Mariupol, including a story about the alleged "reconstruction" of the city.

