Gunman who killed soldier and his relative in Sofiivska Borshchahivka taken into custody, firearm seized. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to a 63-year-old man who shot and killed a serviceman and his mother-in-law on May 8 in Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district.

This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, Censor.NET informs.

On 8 May, police received a report that a shooting had taken place in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka. The soldier and his mother-in-law died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The police conducted a special operation and detained the shooter within an hour.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. It was a 63-year-old local resident.

The assault rifle used by the shooter was seized and sent for examination.

During searches conducted at the suspect’s residence, law enforcement officers discovered and seized a firearm, more than 300 rounds of 5.45mm ammunition, an F-1 grenade, and a UZRG-M remote-action fuse.

Police in Kyiv region have formally charged the man with the premeditated murder of two individuals, as well as with the unlawful possession, storage, and handling of weapons and ammunition (Part 1 of Article 115, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces life imprisonment.

The court has ordered that the suspect be held in custody without the right to post bail.

