Shooter who killed serviceman and his relative in Sofiivska Borshchahivka detained – police

Law-enforcement officers have detained a 63-year-old man who, on 8 May, shot dead a serviceman and the serviceman’s female relative in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv. The suspect was located and arrested within an hour.

Censor.NET informs.

Both victims died of gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred today, 8 May, at 15:22 in Sofiivska Borshchahivka. Eyewitnesses notified the police about the shooting.

Police version of the weapon dispute

Investigators established that a month earlier the serviceman had sold a firearm to the suspect for USD 1,000. Today a dispute arose over the payment: the serviceman demanded an additional sum from the buyer. The suspect used the purchased weapon to shoot the serviceman and the serviceman’s mother-in-law, who was at home at the time. He then went to his own residence and locked himself inside.

Special police units surrounded the house and detained the suspect within an hour. He was identified as a 63-year-old local resident and has been taken into custody in accordance with procedural requirements. Investigators and forensic experts continue to work at the scene.

The incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are ongoing, and authorities are preparing to formally notify the suspect of the charges.

