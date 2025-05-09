Frederiksen to Putin: Stop war — it’s not that hard

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the full-scale war against Ukraine and to stop threatening European security.

She made the statement in a comment to DR, according to Censor.NET.

When asked whether she had a message for Putin on May 9, the day he held a "Victory Day" parade in Moscow, Frederiksen urged him to "stop the war."

"And don’t attack Europe. Don’t try to destroy our democracies with disinformation and bots. Don’t sabotage our critical infrastructure. Don’t carry out underwater sabotage. Don’t destabilize and destroy the global community. And don’t kill Europeans," the Danish Prime Minister emphasized.

"It's not really that hard. The rest of us don't do it," Frederiksen said.

The Danish prime minister also expressed skepticism about the possibility of reaching a "truce" in Russia's war against Ukraine, emphasizing that Moscow has not demonstrated a desire for peace.

