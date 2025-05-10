Trump appeals to Zelenskyy and Putin: It’s time to end war

US President Donald Trump made a new appeal to the presidents of Ukraine and Russia and called on Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop the war.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Trump said this at a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House.

"I have a message for both sides: end this war. End this stupid war. That's my message to both of them," Trump said.

He expressed concern over the heavy human losses on both sides.

"Every week, Russia and Ukraine lose about 5,000 soldiers and other people. In my opinion, this senseless war must end. This is my message to the leaders of both countries," the US president said.

The day before, the US Embassy in Kyiv warned of a possible large-scale air strike by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, which could be launched "at any time within the next few days".

