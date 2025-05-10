Pakistan has launched large-scale operation against India

On the night of 10 May, Pakistan launched a military operation against India. Military installations, including air bases and missile silos, were targeted.

The operation is called Bunyan Ul Marsoos (Strong Wall). Pakistan announced the destruction of the BrahMos supersonic missile depot in Beas, which is produced by a joint Indian-Russian venture. It also announced strikes on Indian air bases in Udhampur and Pathankot.

Pakistan also claims a massive cyberattack on Indian government websites, its energy sector, telecommunications and transport. These actions are a response to India's "military escalation".

Pakistan temporarily closed its airspace, and India closed 32 airports. The media also reported clashes in the border areas of Kashmir.

