Rutte supports call of "Coalition of Resolute" for unconditional ceasefire

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has supported the call by the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a 30-day ceasefire.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by Rutte in X.

"Joined the call by more than 20 leaders of the Coalition of the Willing this morning to advance efforts to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. This starts with a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and must be backed by continued and concrete support," Rutte wrote.

He added that today's meeting showed that "we are committed and continue to support Ukraine."

To recap, after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on May 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders spoke by phone with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump and stated that Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air and at sea for at least 30 days, starting on Monday, May 12.

Read more: Syrskyi: Russia is blocking even Ukraine’s basic proposal for 30-day ceasefire