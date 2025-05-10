ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11779 visitors online
News 30-day ceasefire Negotiations on ceasefire
597 10

Rutte supports call of "Coalition of Resolute" for unconditional ceasefire

Rutte on the ceasefire

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has supported the call by the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a 30-day ceasefire.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by Rutte in X.

"Joined the call by more than 20 leaders of the Coalition of the Willing this morning to advance efforts to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. This starts with a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and must be backed by continued and concrete support," Rutte wrote.

He added that today's meeting showed that "we are committed and continue to support Ukraine."

To recap, after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on May 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders spoke by phone with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump and stated that Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air and at sea for at least 30 days, starting on Monday, May 12.

Read more: Syrskyi: Russia is blocking even Ukraine’s basic proposal for 30-day ceasefire

Author: 

NATO (1807) Mark Rutte (197) ceasefire (113)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 