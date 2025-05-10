Starmer: We all agreed today not to lift sanctions against Russia until end of process

During the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, Western countries agreed that they would not lift the sanctions imposed on Russia until the end of the negotiation process.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, this was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

He noted that this decision was a joint one.

"We all agreed today that there can be no lifting of the sanctions that have already been imposed until the end of the process. And now we are at the beginning of the process," he said.

At the same time, he did not specify what he would consider the end of the process.

In addition, Starmer emphasized the participation of the United States in the implementation of this common policy. According to him, this position "is strengthened by the fact that we have the EU, the US, New Zealand, other countries around the world, all speaking with one voice on this."