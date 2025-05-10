Zelenskyy tells Trump that Ukraine is ready for direct peace talks with Russia - Axios

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US President Donald Trump during today's conversation after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing that he was ready for direct peace talks with Russia if a 30-day ceasefire is reached.

Axios writes about this with reference to sources, Censor.NET reports.

Two sources with knowledge of the 15-minute conversation said that Zelenskyy and European leaders told Trump that if a 30-day ceasefire is reached, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

The leaders emphasized to Trump that if Putin rejects the 30-day ceasefire, European countries will impose new sanctions on Russia.

"Trump seemed pleased that Ukraine accepted the ceasefire and agreed to direct talks with Russia," one source told Axios.

A second source said Trump was happy to hear that everyone supported his proposal.

"Now we are waiting for Russia's move," the source said.

Earlier this week, Trump called for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine agreed, but the Kremlin has not yet given a clear response.

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on May 10

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, a meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing began in Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on May 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders spoke by phone with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump.

According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting on May 12.