France and Britain are still determining parameters of possible contingent in Ukraine

France and the United Kingdom have not yet agreed on the parameters for the deployment of a Western contingent in Ukraine after the ceasefire, but they note that it will not be the main guarantee of security, it is necessary for peace agreements to be lasting.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made this statement at a meeting with journalists in Kyiv after the summit of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv.

Thus, Macron and Starmer admitted that there is no agreement on the parameters, number or location of the Western contingent.

"There is an ongoing discussion among all partners led by France and Britain. Can I announce the result? For now, no. We are working on options, and the decision also depends on what Russia's response will be. When it comes, we will work on the most effective proposal," Macron explained.

At the same time, he reaffirmed that the option of sending troops from France, Britain, and a number of other countries to Ukraine is being considered: "Indeed, the deterrence force is an option. But everything will depend on the course of the discussion between Ukraine and Russia."

"As for the contingent at sea, in the air and on land. Yes, there is some variation here, because there is no ceasefire," Starmer said.

He emphasized that he considers the contingent to be an indispensable and very important component of the peace agreement.

"If there is no contingent to support this agreement, Putin is likely to violate it as well. There were agreements in the past that he did not respect. We need a lasting peace. A peace that will last for a few months or years is not appropriate," the British prime minister said.

However, both politicians emphasized that the Western contingent would not be the main guarantee of security.

"The guarantees will be built in several tiers. The first tier of defense is the Ukrainian army itself. And the second tier is deterrence, the contingent," Macron said.

In his turn, Starmer emphasized the need to strengthen the Ukrainian army to make it an element of deterrence.