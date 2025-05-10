Britain will soon send Ukraine new version of Raven air defense system, - Times

In the coming weeks, the United Kingdom will send the latest version of the Raven air defense system to Ukraine along with a batch of much cheaper decoys, including fake missiles with heat emitters that look like real ones,

This is reported by The Times, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Britain is trying to deceive Russian troops and make them think that London has sent more weapons to Ukraine than it actually has, so that Russia will spend its equipment on destroying cheap mock-ups of weapons, not real sets.

According to Royal Marines Colonel Ollie Todd, early deliveries of the Raven system were used to protect the presidential palace of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Asraam missiles sent to Ukraine were deemed unsuitable for combat use in the UK due to strict shelf life regulations. And instead of just using them for test launches, the British military proposed the idea of integrating these missiles into a ground-based air defense system that Ukraine could use in combat, Todd said.

"To date, Ukraine has launched about 400 of these systems. Its effectiveness against Iranian Shahed drones and cruise missiles is estimated at 70%, making Raven one of the most effective air defense systems in Ukraine's arsenal. The missiles can be launched remotely using a remote control," the article says.

It is known that the Raven system uses obsolete advanced short-range air-to-air missiles (Asraam), as well as old components from Hawk, Jaguar and Tornado aircraft to create a ground-based air defense system mounted on Supacat vehicles.