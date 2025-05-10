NBC: Witkoff to present Putin with 22-point proposal for peace in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff is to familiarize Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with 22 proposals from the US and Europeans for peace in Ukraine.

This is reported by NBC News, Censor.NET informs.

The article says that American, European and Ukrainian negotiators have prepared a "letter of conditions" with 22 proposals, including a 30-day ceasefire. According to the source, these points allegedly include Putin's demand that the United States not support Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"If Putin wants to find a way out, here is a way out," the unnamed official said, commenting on the proposals.

The interlocutors added that Witkoff would have to present them to the Russian dictator.

It was not specified when the meeting could take place.

Earlier, US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that at talks in London in late April, the Ukrainian and American delegations developed a list of conditions that included 22 "very specific" actions.