Nurse from 128th TDF Brigade eliminated group of occupiers with grenade launcher and saved unit from encirclement. PHOTO

Svitlana, a nurse with the 128th Separate Brigade of the TDF, eliminated a group of occupiers with a well-aimed shot from a grenade launcher, saving her unit from encirclement.

"When a powerful attack by the Russian occupiers with armoured vehicles and troops began, Svitlana was at a company stronghold. At that moment, the unit was left without a commander, so Svitlana took command. She received instructions from the commander, who was watching the battlefield via video broadcast, on the radio and corrected the actions of all the soldiers in the positions. From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Svitlana volunteered because she had extensive medical experience - she worked as a nurse in the intensive care unit of Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro. That experience helped save dozens of lives, but to command a unit in a fierce battle?" - she said in a statement.

It is noted that the stronghold was located among the ruins of the settlement. At first, Svitlana fired back with her comrades. When it became clear that the unit's positions were surrounded, as a group of occupiers had entered one of the houses from the rear and took fire control of the escape routes and ammunition delivery, Svitlana took up a disposable grenade launcher.

"I asked the guys to hold on and not to leave their positions under any circumstances, because then we would definitely not be able to resist. And then I took a disposable grenade launcher and went to meet the Russian stormtroopers. They got too close - they were only two houses away. I went around them, stood up and fired a shot through the window of the house. The whole group of occupiers stayed there," Svitlana recalls.

Recently, the commander of the 128th Brigade of TDF "Dyke Pole" presented Svitlana with an award, the Cross of the Land Forces.

"It's embarrassing because I already have two Golden Crosses of the first and second degree, many awards, and someone has been nominated so many times and hasn't received it yet," she says.

