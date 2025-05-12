Germany expects Russia to agree to ceasefire - Wadephul

At a meeting of foreign ministers, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Berlin expects Russia to agree to a ceasefire and then be ready for negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Guardian.

The German foreign minister also stressed that his country was ready to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine in the absence of a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow. He also expressed confidence that Berlin would provide additional military aid packages if the ceasefire negotiations do not start.

As a reminder, a meeting of EU foreign ministers is taking place in London on 12 May. They are to discuss support for Ukraine and European security.

Prior to the meeting, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should take his participation in peace talks seriously.

