Europe and Ukraine want peace. It’s up to Putin and Russia to give their answer, - Spanish Foreign Minister Albares

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares called on Russia to respond to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Guardian, Albares said this before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in London.

"The Europeans want peace, Ukraine wants peace – now it’s up to Russia and Vladimir Putin to give their answer," the Spanish Foreign Minister said.

Albares added that Spain was "ready to continue support for Ukraine as long as it takes." At the same time, he warned that a truce was not an end in itself, and said that a potential meeting in Istanbul later this week should only be pursued if it can serve as "a first step towards a just and lasting peace."

"If … [it] is just a way of delaying and really kicking the ball down the [road], then it’s worthless," the Spanish minister believes.

As a reminder, a meeting of EU foreign ministers is taking place in London on 12 May. They are to discuss support for Ukraine and European security.

Prior to the meeting, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should take his participation in peace talks seriously.

