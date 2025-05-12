Bundestag Vice-Chairman Nouripour urges Merz to hand over Taurus to Ukraine as soon as possible

German Bundestag Vice-Chairman Omid Nouripour expects new Chancellor Friedrich Merz to hand over Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by n-tv..

The politician reminded that Merz voted for the delivery of Taurus as soon as possible

"And now, after the oath, it would not be good to forget about it quickly. I hope that we will be able to help Ukraine with what it needs as soon as possible," he said.

Nouripour emphasised the need of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for weapons systems.

"We are talking about the lives of the people they are trying to protect. And accordingly, not only the 'Greens', but also the CDU and the CSU have repeatedly submitted relevant proposals," he said.

Earlier, Merz said that the issue of supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles would be discussed within the "Coalition of the Willing" and together with the United States.

