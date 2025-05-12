"Busification" violates human rights and harms state’s image – Zavitnevych

The primary goal of the newly adopted Mobilization Law was to address the shortage of military personnel. Its implementation has improved mobilization indicators, updated military records, and introduced digital services such as "Reserv+".

This was stated by Oleksandr Zavitnevych, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the practice of forcibly detaining citizens on the streets — commonly referred to as "busification" — constitutes a human rights violation and damages the image of the state. Transparency and a proper balance must be ensured between the army’s needs and citizens’ rights, including open and accountable mobilization procedures.

"It’s important to allow citizens to choose the unit they want to serve in — this increases both motivation and the military’s overall effectiveness," Zavitnevych emphasized.