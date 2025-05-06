Cabinet of Ministers amends procedure for conscription during mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced amendments to the Procedure for Conscription of Citizens for Military Service during Mobilization in a Special Period.

This was reported by the government’s representative to the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET informs.

Amendments to the Procedure:

It is now required to record, in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists, information on the issuance of a draft notice to a reservist or person liable for military service using an official form.

Provisions regarding the deadline for granting deferments from military service during mobilization for certain categories of reservists and persons liable for military service have been clarified.

The cases in which individuals are not to be referred for a medical examination to determine fitness for military service have been specified.

Conditions have been established for referring individuals to the military medical commission if they have not undergone a medical examination or if their previous fitness decision (resolution) has expired.

The procedure for generating referrals for military medical commissions in electronic form via the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists has been clarified.

The list of documents confirming the right to deferment for individuals with three or more children under the age of 18 in their care has been specified, among other updates.

Read more: Deferments for people with disabilities are now available in "Reserve+", - Ministry of Defence