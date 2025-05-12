National Guard Commander Pivnenko has not been suspended – NGU

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, has not been suspended from his position.

This was announced by the National Guard on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"To prevent the spread of false information from unofficial sources, we clarify that Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, has not been suspended from his duties.

He continues to carry out his responsibilities and assigned tasks as usual," the statement reads.

Searches at the National Guard

As a reminder, ZN.UA earlier reported that for the second consecutive day, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has been conducting large-scale searches at the National Guard’s command as part of an investigation into possible embezzlement.

Later, it was revealed that the Ministry of Internal Affairs suspended six senior officials from the logistics department of the National Guard’s Main Directorate.

