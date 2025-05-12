Kubilius: Part of EU rearmament plan funds to be allocated for supporting Ukraine

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius has confirmed that part of the €800 billion ReArm Europe defense plan will be allocated to military support for Ukraine.

He made the statement in an interview with European Pravda, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to Kubilius, the plan includes two main components: €650 billion represents the projected increase in national defense spending by EU member states, while €150 billion will be available as loans that member states can use for defense procurement.

"Loans under the €150 billion instrument can only be taken by member states, but they may use the funds for joint procurement with Ukraine — including purchases from Ukraine’s defense industry for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Kubilius emphasized.

He also noted that, for the first time, Ukraine’s defense industry is being treated on an equal footing with that of EU member states. In addition, a portion of the €650 billion in national defense spending may also be directed — at the discretion of member states — toward supplying arms to Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine and EU are ready to announce creation of tribunal against Putin and Kremlin officials, - Kallas