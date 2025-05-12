Trump says he may talk to Xi Jinping after "resetting" relations

US President Donald Trump said he could talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of the week after a breakthrough in talks between the two countries.

This is reported by Yevropeiska Pravda, Censor.NET informs.

He made the statement against the backdrop of the positive results of the talks between the United States and China, which took place in Geneva on May 11.

Trump noted that the talks resulted in a "complete reset of relations" between Washington and Beijing.

"Our relationship is very, very good. I will talk to President Xi - maybe at the end of the week," he added.

Read more: Xi Jinping calls on Putin for "fair" peace deal for first time - Bloomberg