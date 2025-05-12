EU diplomats: Russia must demonstrate without delay that it is serious about making progress

After a meeting in London, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the EU foreign policy chief issued a joint statement emphasizing Russia's unwillingness to participate in the peace process.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the British government.

"So far, Russia has not demonstrated a serious intention to make progress. It must do so without delay," the statement said.

The diplomats also supported U.S., led peace initiatives and expressed their readiness to step up efforts to strengthen support for Ukraine. This includes proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine and the creation of a potential coalition of air, land, and sea forces to support future peace.

In addition, the diplomats announced their intention to increase pressure on the Kremlin by limiting its financial resources. Earlier, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Poland called on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire starting May 12 and threatened new sanctions in case of refusal.

