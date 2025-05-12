EU continues to coordinate sanctions against Russia with US

The European Union continues to coordinate sanctions against Russia with the United States so that they can be supported by the United States.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was reported by the European Commission' s chief spokesperson Paula Piño at a briefing in Brussels on May 12.

Thus, according to her, the European Union continues to consult with the United States on sanctions against Russia.

"In recent years, we have worked very closely with the United States in terms of coordinating sanctions against Russia. And we continue to do so, trying to make sure that every time we impose sanctions, as far as possible, it can also be supported by the United States," Pinho said.

Earlier it was reported that the EU Council will discuss "punitive, financial and economic sanctions" against Russia on May 13.

To recap, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the EU is actively working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which could be adopted as early as May 20.