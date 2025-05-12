Sybiha held talks with Ukraine’s key allies: Coordinated further peace efforts and sanctions against Russia

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held joint telephone talks with colleagues from the UK, Germany, Poland, the US, France and the EU.

Sybiha announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Following up on previous contacts of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I held constructive joint telephone conversations with colleagues from France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. It was extremely important to start this crucial week with a meaningful conversation in this format about the next steps in promoting peace," the statement said.

Sybiha emphasized that Russia is currently ignoring the ceasefire proposal and continues to attack along the entire front line.

"I also reiterated that Ukraine remains fully committed to peaceful efforts. All of Ukraine's actions demonstrate a constructive approach. I emphasized President Zelenskyy's bold decision to express readiness to meet with Putin on Thursday, as well as the lack of response from the Russian side so far. For diplomacy to be effective and give peace a chance, there must be silence on the frontline. That is why a full, unconditional and lasting ceasefire for at least 30 days remains critical," the minister added.

According to Sybiha, the parties coordinated further peace efforts in the coming days, as well as sanctions and other steps that could be taken if Russia continues to reject the ceasefire and peace efforts.