Ex-commander of Russian forces in Ukraine Surovikin working in Algeria – Russian media

Former commander of the Russian Joint Forces in the war against Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, has reportedly been sent to work in Algeria. He disappeared from the public eye following Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny in the summer of 2023.

Russian journalists noted photographs published by the Russian Embassy in Algeria on May 9, which featured a man wearing glasses who resembled Surovikin.

The general’s name was not mentioned in the embassy’s statement, but he was referred to by title — "head of the group of Russian military specialists."

Surovikin stopped appearing in public following Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny in Russia in the summer of 2023. Media reports speculated that the general may have had prior knowledge of the uprising and was allegedly arrested afterward. However, no official confirmation of this was ever made.

Surovikin commanded Russia’s Joint Forces in Ukraine from October 2022 to January 2023. During his tenure, Russian troops withdrew from the west bank of the Dnipro River, abandoning the city of Kherson. He remained head of Russia’s Aerospace Forces until August 2023.

In February 2025, State Duma Defense Committee member Viktor Sobolev stated that Surovikin was "working as a military adviser" in one of the African countries.

