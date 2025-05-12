Zelenskyy briefed by Syrskyi: Intense fighting ongoing in Donetsk and Kursk directions

On May 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on the frontline situation, including developments in Russia’s Kursk region.

The head of state made this statement in a video address, as reported by Censor.NET.

"I want to thank all our warriors — each and every one of you who are currently on the frontlines, manning combat posts and carrying out missions. Today, I received updates from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi: the fiercest fighting is taking place in Donetsk region and along the Kursk direction. To our men from the 33rd, 225th, and 425th Assault Regiments — thank you. In the Kramatorsk direction, the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade — well done! In the Pokrovsk direction — the 14th Rapid Reaction Brigade of the National Guard and the 117th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — thank you!" the president said.

Zelenskyy also noted that units of the National Police are actively defending the country on the frontline — including the "Liut" and "Khyzhak" assault brigades, Rapid Operational Response Units, and rifle battalions.

The head of state also held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters today.

"Key topics included Ukraine’s missile program and our drones — all types of drones we need. There were also briefings on drone deployment, accuracy, and strike effectiveness on the frontline. I want to thank all our domestic manufacturers who are working to ensure that Ukraine maintains technological superiority. We are also working to protect our infrastructure, to ensure long-term defensive capabilities. These are systemic decisions, and responsibility for their implementation is personal," Zelenskyy said.

