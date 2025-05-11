Complete, unconditional and comprehensive ceasefire for at least 30 days: Joint statement by the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and Ukraine

Following a meeting in Kyiv on Saturday, 10 May 2025, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine agreed on a joint statement.

According to Censor.NET, a joint statement by the leaders of the five countries was published on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

"They agreed that there should be a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days from Monday, 12 May.



They agreed that an unconditional ceasefire, by definition, cannot be limited by any conditions. If Russia imposes such conditions, it can only be seen as an attempt to prolong the war and undermine diplomacy.



They demanded that the ceasefire be comprehensive: in the air, at sea, and on land.



They stressed that this requires effective monitoring, which can be successfully implemented in close coordination with the United States.



They agreed that the ceasefire should last at least 30 days to create space for diplomacy. During this period, diplomatic work should focus on outlining the security, political, and humanitarian foundations for peace.

They welcomed the fact that the call for a ceasefire and meaningful negotiations is supported by both Europe and the United States.



They underlined the crucial importance of strengthening Ukraine's Defence and Security Forces as the main guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty and security. A guarantee force (contingent) should also become a key element of Ukraine's security guarantees.



They agreed that if Russia refuses to comply with a full and unconditional ceasefire, tougher sanctions should be imposed on its banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil, and the shadow fleet.



They agreed to adopt a robust 17th EU sanctions package and to coordinate it with sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom and Norway, as well as the United States.



They agreed to continue to work on the effective use of frozen Russian assets and to discuss this issue at the next G7 Summit.



They expressed their readiness to further strengthen Ukraine's defence, especially the Ukrainian army. This should include funding for defence resilience and investment in arms production both in Ukraine and in European countries within joint projects," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on 10 May

On Saturday, 10 May 2025, a meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing began in Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on 10 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders spoke by phone with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump.

According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine and all its allies are ready for a full, unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days, starting on 12 May.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would consider the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.