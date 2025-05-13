State-funded graduates will be obliged to work in their speciality: Ministry of Education told what changes are being prepared

The Ministry of Education intends to amend the legislation to provide for mandatory work experience for state-funded graduates in their speciality for a certain period of time.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.ua.

According to him, the Ministry plans to introduce a guaranteed job programme, which provides for university graduates to work for a certain period of time in their speciality. This innovation will apply only to those graduates who have studied at state-funded places, not on grants or on contractual basis. They will have to take part in a competition for the first job organised by the State Employment Service with the involvement of employers.

"The point is that the state order should really become a state order. This means that if the state pays one hundred per cent of the cost of training for a specialist, then this specialist has certain responsibilities to it," Vynnytskyi emphasises.

He also noted that this innovation will primarily affect teachers, doctors and representatives of some other professions that are needed for the public sector.

Vynnytskyi expressed hope that the Verkhovna Rada would adopt this innovation in the near future.