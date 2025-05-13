180 enemy air targets destroyed by Air Defense of Land Forces in week. INFOGRAPHICS
Over the past week, the air defense of the Land Forces destroyed 180 enemy air targets.
This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Over the past week, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 180 units of enemy air reconnaissance and attack," the statement said.
As noted, the following were destroyed:
- UAV Shahed-131/136 - 94 units;
- UAV Orlan 10/30 - 6 units;
- Zala UAV - 12 units;
- Supercam UAV - 10 units;
- Lancet UAV - 12 units;
- UAV "Molniya" - 41 units;
- UAV "Privet-82" - 5 units.
