ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11036 visitors online
News
190 0

180 enemy air targets destroyed by Air Defense of Land Forces in week. INFOGRAPHICS

The work of the Air Defense Forces of the Land Forces

Over the past week, the air defense of the Land Forces destroyed 180 enemy air targets.

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past week, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 180 units of enemy air reconnaissance and attack," the statement said.

As noted, the following were destroyed:

  • UAV Shahed-131/136 - 94 units;
  • UAV Orlan 10/30 - 6 units;
  • Zala UAV - 12 units;
  • Supercam UAV - 10 units;
  • Lancet UAV - 12 units;
  • UAV "Molniya" - 41 units;
  • UAV "Privet-82" - 5 units.

Read more: 55 out of 108 Shaheds destroyed, 30 more drones lost in area - Air Force

Робота ППО Сухопутних військ за тиждень

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1641) elimination (5611)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 