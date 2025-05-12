55 out of 108 Shaheds destroyed, 30 more drones lost from radar - Air Force

On the night of 12 May, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

What did our air defence manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 08.30 a.m., 55 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed downed in the east, north, south and centre of the country.

30 enemy decoy drones were lost from radar (without negative consequences).

Where are the consequences?

The enemy attack affected Odesa, Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Zhytomyr regions.

