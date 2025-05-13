Defense Forces strike deep into Russia to prevent enemy from concentrating large force near Sumy region – "Siversk" OTG

Defense forces do not allow the enemy to amass forces near our northern borders of Ukraine. This is achieved through well-built defense and strikes deep into enemy territory.

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Siversk operational and tactical group Vadym Mysnyk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The enemy's presence is observed along the border of the Chernihiv, Sumy, and part of Kharkiv regions. There is also a danger of the enemy using subversive reconnaissance groups or small infantry groups trying to infiltrate our territory, amass forces, and expand the combat zone. But the enemy does not succeed, our defense system is built quite well, and we manage to destroy the enemy on the approaches - both the points where they accumulate ammunition, artillery, and other equipment, and individual infantry groups," said Mysnyk.

According to him, the main concentration of enemy forces is in the Kursk region in the direction of the Sumy region, but by striking deep into Russian territory, the Defense Forces do not allow the enemy to concentrate a powerful group there.

"We can see this presence of the enemy, we are tracking its movements very carefully. But we do not record the accumulation of new powerful groups for offensive actions. The main concentration of enemy forces is in the Kursk region, so the Sumy direction is strategic. And we are using all available means to strike deep into the enemy's territory, preventing them from developing the initiative," assured Mysnyk.