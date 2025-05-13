Russians are trying to break through administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region, - Defence Forces

The Russian army does not stop attacking in the southern sector: the enemy is actively using artillery, kamikaze drones, air strikes, and conducting assaults, in particular in the Novopavlivka sector.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to Voloshyn, the situation in the south remains tense, particularly in the area of the junction of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. It is there that the enemy has concentrated significant forces - assault infantry from four Russian regiments - and is conducting active offensive operations on a relatively narrow section of the front.

In the Novopavlivka sector, 24 combat engagements were recorded over the last day. According to the Ukrainian defence forces, the enemy's daily losses in this area amount to about 150 people.

The Russians are also actively using motorcycles, which Ukrainian defenders effectively destroy during manoeuvre defence.

