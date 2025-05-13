98 people remain on left bank of Kupiansk, there is no communication and no possibility to restore it - RMA

The evacuation of the population continues in the Kharkiv region, and the situation is difficult in the Borivske direction, where another 1500 people remain.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, spoke about the situation in the Kharkiv region during a telethon.



Syniehubov stressed that the enemy continues to conduct combined attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the region using guided bombs and various types of UAVs.



It is noted that the evacuation of the population in the Kupiansk direction continues.

"Currently, 98 people remain on the left bank of Kupiansk who definitely need to leave. There are no communications and no opportunities to restore them. About 1,200 people remain on the right bank of the city," said the head of the RMA.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation of children announced in two villages in Donetsk region

In addition, the situation is difficult in the Borivske direction - there are still 1500 people in 29 settlements of the community.



In Velykoburlutska community, where the enemy is also constantly attacking, more than 1000 people currently live.



According to Syniehubov, work is underway to build protective structures in schools. In communities where children can only study in protective structures due to the military situation, 19 schools are being built and will be commissioned by the end of the year. Another 30 schools are in the project.



"For some communities, given their remoteness from the combat zone, we are considering a mixed format of education in institutions with the simplest shelters. By the end of the year, we plan to bring up to 40,000 children to the mixed learning format," he added.