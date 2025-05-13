We have received signal from China that they support 30-day ceasefire - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced China's support for a 30-day ceasefire.

The head of state said this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"We have received a signal from the Chinese side that they support the 30-day ceasefire proposed by Ukraine. As well as signals from China and other states that it would be fair to go to a complete ceasefire and that on these dates from 8 to 10 there should be security in the region, where many leaders, including China, will be present. We understand what you are talking about," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has confirmed by its steps that it always does what it promises.

Read more: Europe decides to postpone sanctions against Kremlin - Bloomberg