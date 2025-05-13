Poland plans to hold conference on rebuilding Ukraine next year - Tusk

Poland intends to hold a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in 2026 and will be active in projects for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced on Tuesday before a meeting of the Polish government by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The head of the Polish government noted that in July this year, a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine will be held in Rome, which will be attended by representatives of many countries, thousands of companies, and experts who are interested in rebuilding Ukraine after the war.

"We are talking about business projects worth many billions. It's not only about helping Ukraine, but also about big business. We will be present in Rome at this conference. We have also made efforts, and I don't want to get ahead of myself, but we have a good chance of holding a conference in Poland next year that will bring together thousands of investors. I hope that these expectations will be realized, we are on a good way to this," Tusk emphasized.

At the government meeting, the Polish prime minister also thanked Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski for "joint efforts to ensure that Poland is in the key group that will be present at various decisions concerning Ukraine." In this context, he drew attention to the construction of the Weimar Triangle+ format, which "for obvious reasons was not an easy task, because Poland is not the largest country in Europe."

"The fact that we, at the level of prime ministers and foreign ministers, are participating in these talks is the result of a serious game, and not everyone in Europe, as you know, is happy about this," Tusk said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that there is a priority of countries that will participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, and countries that helped Russia will not be among them.