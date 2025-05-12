Russia has shown no intention of making progress toward peace, must act without delay – statement by "Weimar+" foreign ministers

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom and the EU High Representative stressed that Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in their joint statement following a meeting in London on 12 May.

As noted, the ministers met to discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic security.

They reaffirmed their solidarity with Ukraine and expressed their condolences to the victims of the recent attacks by the Russian Federation. They expressed their full support for the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

The meeting also welcomed the US-led peace efforts and the prospect of further talks this week, and joined Ukraine in calling for an immediate and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations on a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.

"So far, Russia has not demonstrated any serious intention to make progress. It must do so without delay," the statement said.

The Ministers stressed that any peace will only last if it is based on international law and Ukraine is able to deter and defend itself against any future Russian attacks.

"We discussed how to further step up European efforts in support of Ukraine… Ukraine must be confident in its ability to continue successfully resisting Russian aggression with our support. A strong Ukrainian Armed Forces will be vital. We agreed to work with Ukraine on initiatives to strengthen its armed forces, replenish stocks of ammunition and equipment, and further scale up industrial capacity," the statement reads.

The ministers also underscored their commitment to providing credible security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes exploring the creation of a coalition of air, land, and naval forces for guaranteed support — to help build confidence in any future peace and to assist in rebuilding Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

In addition, the ministers agreed to take steps to limit Russia’s ability to wage war by cutting the Kremlin’s revenue. This includes measures such as enforcing oil price caps, dismantling Russia’s "shadow fleet," and reducing imports of Russian energy resources.

"We will keep Russian sovereign assets frozen in our jurisdictions until Russia ends its aggression and pays for the damage it has caused," the ministers emphasized.

