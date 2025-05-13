New sanctions to be imposed on Russia if ceasefire is not reached in "coming days"– Macron
Russia will face new sanctions if a ceasefire is not achieved in Ukraine "in the coming days."
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the goal of France and European countries in general is a ceasefire "on land, in the air, and at sea" in order to enable discussion of territorial issues and security guarantees.
"Our intention is to impose new sanctions against Russia in the coming days if it does not agree to a ceasefire," Macron said.
He also noted that European countries are coordinating their sanctions measures.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password