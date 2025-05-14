First guarantee of security is strong Ukrainian army. EU will continue to invest in it - Macron

The European Union will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine after the signing of a peace agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this in an interview with TF1, Censor.NET reports with reference to espreso.

"After the signing of the peace agreement ... the first guarantee of security is a strong Ukrainian army, which we are preparing. It will need a lot of equipment, and we will continue to invest," Macron said.

At the same time, he emphasized that since Ukraine will not join NATO, partner countries are offering their forces "far from the front line, in joint operations."

"This will allow us to demonstrate our solidarity and be reliable in deterring Russia from attacking again," the French president assured.

In addition, Macron emphasized that Russia's frozen assets after the signing of the peace agreement should be used to rebuild Ukraine. As previously reported, he also added that spending them now "would not be a good idea": "There is currently no legal basis for this."