Poland will not send troops to Ukraine, but will help to secure air bridge and protect the border, - Sikorski

Poland does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine, but will participate in supporting a possible peacekeeping operation through an air bridge, protecting the Rzeszow-Yasenka logistics hub, and guarding the border with Russia and Belarus.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Censor.NET reports citing Onet.

He clarified that Poland's participation does not involve the direct presence of the Polish military on the territory of Ukraine.

"Our participation in this operation will not include the presence of Polish troops on Ukrainian soil. It will be supporting the air bridge, it will be ensuring the security of the hub (Rzeszow-Jasionka), and it will be, first of all, protecting the Polish 600-kilometer-long border with Russia and Belarus to ensure the safety of troops heading to Ukraine," Sikorski said.

This statement was a response to the words of US Presidential Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, who suggested that Poland could become part of a "stability force" to be deployed on the right bank of the Dnipro River. Sikorski denied any pressure from the US, noting that Kellogg could have interpreted Poland's position in his own way.