Pope Leo XIV offers to mediate between warring countries

During his reception in the Vatican of representatives of 23 Eastern Christian churches, Pope Leo XIV mentioned conflicts around the world: "from the Holy Land to Ukraine, from Lebanon to Syria, from the Middle East to the Tigris," as well as in Ethiopia and the Caucasus, and offered his mediation.

According to Censor.NET, citing ZN.UA, Le Monde writes about this.

"The Holy See is ready to give the warring parties the opportunity to meet and look into each other's eyes so that peoples can regain the hope and dignity that belong to them. I will do everything possible to make peace spread," said the Pope, who condemned the violence.

The pontiff emphasized that people want peace, and he called on the leaders of the warring nations to meet, engage in dialogue and negotiations.

The Pope added that "war is never inevitable," and weapons should "be silenced because they do not solve problems, they exacerbate them."

On the evening of May 8, the Cardinals of the Catholic Church were able to elect a new Pope for the third time. It was the American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost (Leo XIV).

Before that, he served in Peru and headed the Vatican's episcopal office. He is the first American to serve as pontiff in the 2000-year history of the Catholic Church.