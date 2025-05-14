US does not support Zelenskyy’s participation in NATO summit in Hague - ANSA

The United States does not support the idea of inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit to be held on June 24 in The Hague.

This is reported by the ANSA agency, Censor.NET informs.

Probably, the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held not at the level of leaders, but with the participation of foreign ministers.

As noted, invitations to the event have so far been sent to only four Asian partners - Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. On the evening of June 24, a dinner with the participation of Asian partners will be organized by the Dutch monarchs.

The main session of the summit, dedicated to the growth of defense spending and the final adoption of capability targets, is scheduled for June 25. As for the format of Ukraine's participation, one of the options under consideration is to hold a NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign and defense ministers.

Earlier, the head of NATO's mission to Ukraine, Patrick Turner, said that Ukraine would be one of the priorities for NATO member states to discuss at the summit in The Hague in June.