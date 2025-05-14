Russians dropped FAB-1500 on Kupiansk - man was killed. PHOTOS

On 14 May, a civilian was killed in an enemy air strike on Kupiansk.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on 14 May, at around 10:30 a.m., the Russian army once again conducted an air strike on a private residential sector in Kupiansk.

A 63-year-old man who was on the territory of the household at the time was killed.

See more: SES sappers defuse FAB-200 bomb in Kharkiv region. PHOTO









It has been preliminarily established that the enemy used FAB-150.

All possible and appropriate measures are being taken to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.