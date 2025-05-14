President Milatovic: Zelenskyy to visit Montenegro to sign security and trade agreement

In the coming days, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Montenegro to sign a bilateral security and trade agreement.

This was stated by Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic during a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Standard.

According to Milatovic, it was originally planned that Zelenskyy's visit would take place on May 15, but it had to be postponed due to the announced talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.

May 17 was considered as an alternative date, but it also turned out to be unsuitable due to the previous commitments of Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic.

"Therefore, the visit has been postponed to another date," Milatovic said.

At the same time, Milatovic said that he would meet with Zelenskyy on Friday during the summit of the European Political Community in Tirana.