Peskov: US-Russia relations and war in Ukraine are separate issues

The resumption of dialogue between Russia and the United States and the issue of resolving the situation in Ukraine are not related.

This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports citing the Russian media.

"These are different dimensions. We are currently engaged in restoring relations with Washington and establishing a dialog. Ukrainian regulation and ensuring our national interests are another issue. They do not depend on each other," Peskov emphasized.

In this way, he answered journalists' question whether Moscow considers relations with the United States more important than resolving the conflict with Ukraine.

