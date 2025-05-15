Actor and TV presenter Maksym Nelipa killed in battle for Ukraine. PHOTO

A well-known Ukrainian actor, TV presenter, and serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Maksym Nelipa, died at the front in the battles against the Russian invaders.

this was reported by the actor's wife Tamara.

"Maxik is no longer with us. He was killed in action. I am writing this and I do not believe myself. This was not supposed to happen. There is still little information. Due to the extremely difficult situation in the country, we need to wait, the investigation is underway," the post reads.

Maksym Nelipa was born in 1976 in Kyiv.

He was a well-known Ukrainian actor and TV presenter of the TV programmes "Lose a Million" and "Rise". He also played in KVN and participated in the filming of the Diesel Show.

In 2007, he took part in the Dancing with the Stars project with Olena Shoptenko.

With the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, he voluntarily joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In January 2025, he was wounded at the front, underwent several surgeries in Dnipro, and after rehabilitation returned to service.

