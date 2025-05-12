Stand-up comedian and "Azov" fighter Dmytro Skrypnyk killed while defending Ukraine at front. PHOTO

Defending Ukraine from the Russian occupiers, a 27-year-old soldier of the "Azov" special forces unit, Dmytro Skrypnyk with call sign Stand-up, who was a stand-up comedian before the war, died at the front.

The tragic news was reported by Dmytro's comrades from the "K12" unit on Instagram, Censor.NET informs.

"Having transferred to us from another division, Stand-up was very worried when things didn't work out, but thanks to his relentless pursuit of improvement, he quickly became one of the best in his field. He never gave up on assigned tasks and always performed even the most difficult work with dignity. Despite the difficulties, he always remained with a smile on his face and was ready to help every fellow soldier," the military write.

His comrades-in-arms describe Dmytro as "a motivated, always smiling man who became an example of strength of spirit, simplicity and carefreeness for all of them".

"His determination and dedication were inspiring. 'Standup' was the one who, even in the most difficult conditions, found the strength to fight and kept the spirit of the unit alive," the post reads.

The publication "First City. Kryvyi Rih" writes that Dmytro Skrypnyk was from Kryvyi Rih. The media outlet says that the soldier died on the frontline near Toretsk.

"Before joining the army, Dmytro Skrypnyk delighted the audience with his humour. He also left an imprint on the Hero's call sign - 'Stand-up''',the newspaper writes.

The deceased soldier is survived by his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

Watch more: Journalist and AFU officer Bohdan Lysenko killed on frontline. PHOTO