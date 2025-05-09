Journalist and AFU officer Bohdan Lysenko killed on frontline. PHOTO

Bohdan Lysenko, a journalist from Zhytomyr and an officer in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed in combat on the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by his son Anton Lysenko on 8 May, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, his father came under enemy fire on the Zaporizhzhia direction on April 13.

What is known about the fallen soldier?

Bohdan Lysenko, known to readers under the pen name Bohdan Lu, was born on March 24, 1966. As a journalist, he published dozens of articles in both national and regional media outlets, including Fakty, Komsomolskaya Pravda in Ukraine, Subota, and Ekho.

He took part in the Revolution of Dignity from its very beginning to the end. When the so-called "little green men" appeared in Crimea, Bohdan immediately traveled there as a journalist and prepared a frontline report.

In 2014, he was working as a freelance journalist in the Donetsk region and was taken prisoner. Volunteers managed to free him in three days. The journalist described his time in captivity in an article for the Fakty newspaper.

My father began fighting for all of us and for his country back in 2014. At the time, he was taken captive in occupied Donetsk while working as a journalist. Fortunately, he was quickly exchanged. That experience didn’t break him — on the contrary, it became one of the reasons he continued his struggle, first in a volunteer unit and later in the regular army. During his service, my father authored many remarkable articles and essays about the lives and heroism of Ukrainian soldiers, which I will share with you in due time," his son wrote.

In a comment to the Institute of Mass Information (IMI), Anton Lysenko said his father had served in the army for eight years.

After signing a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Bohdan Lysenko served as a sniper and reconnaissance operator. He was awarded his officer rank after the start of the full-scale invasion. His final position was deputy company commander.

