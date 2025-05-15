EU backs call for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

The European Union has joined Ukraine, the United States, and other international partners in calling for a full and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine for at least 30 days.

This was stated in a declaration delivered during the latest meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

The document notes that such a pause in hostilities could serve as an important step toward alleviating the suffering of civilians and creating conditions for meaningful negotiations aimed at achieving genuine peace.

"The European Union remains steadfast in its commitment to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and welcomes all efforts aimed at achieving such peace. We join Ukraine and international partners, including the United States, in calling for a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days," the statement reads.

