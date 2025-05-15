Zelenskyy: Putin’s statements on readiness for talks are just idle talk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a press conference, criticized statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding his readiness for negotiations, calling them nothing but idle talk.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the president’s press conference.

Head of the state mphasized that despite signals from Moscow, no concrete initiative had been put forward by Putin. Zelenskyy noted that even after publicly expressing willingness to negotiate, the Russian side quickly fell silent and began avoiding specifics.

"I responded immediately when he said that. I said we would be there, I would be there on that date. Then came other messages, saying it was uncertain, and so on. So for now, it’s just idle talk," Zelenskyy stated.

He stressed that real negotiations are only possible if all sides are genuinely ready — and the first step must be an unconditional ceasefire. According to the president, if such a step can be arranged at a technical level without the involvement of leaders, it should be done immediately. If participation of heads of state is required, the Ukrainian delegation is already in Turkey and ready for dialogue.

Read more: Ukraine to send delegation led by Umerov to talks with Russia in Istanbul – Zelenskyy